Parties rally behind Kodandaram

An eight-hour fast undertaken by chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee M. Kodandaram at his house in Tarnaka here on Thursday demanding changes to the legislation on land acquisition by the State Assembly met with support from all Opposition parties.

Leaders of the Congress, Telugu Desam, BJP, CPI and CPI(M) expressed solidarity with Mr. Kodandaram while educationist Chukka Ramaiah got his fast broken in the evening.

A large number of TJAC activists were present though many others were said to have been detained by the police in districts on preventive grounds.

The TJAC had given a call for dharna on Thursday with land oustees of projects at Indira Park but the police had denied permission and kept a tight vigil at the venue. In this context, the organisation had withdrawn its call on Wednesday evening and held an emergency meeting of its office-bearers at Mr. Kodandaram’s house next morning on reports about detention of activists. It was instantly decided that Mr. Kodandaram would go on fast till they were all released.

Launching the fast, the TJAC chairman said the Government had ordered arrest and detained its activists overnight at police stations in cold though the organisation had called off the demonstration. In view of this, he said, demonstrations highlighting police excesses would be held at Collectorates and mandal headquarters on Friday.

He demanded that officials stop forcible taking over of lands for projects. Land acquisition should be done only when it was inevitable, he said and opposed the legislation by the State Assembly, contending that the government was empowered to amend the Central Act of 2013 on land acquisition only so far as compensation and rehabilitation of oustees were concerned.

Telangana Congress committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said his party would not remain silent to forcible acquisition of land.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly K. Jana Reddy said the success of the separate Telangana agitation was undermined by such acts of the government.

Other Congress MLAs J. Geeta Reddy, D.K. Aruna, T. Jeevan Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, T. Rammohan Reddy, C. Vamshichand Reddy and Donti Madhava Reddy were also present. BJP floor leader G. Kishan Reddy, TDP MLAs A. Revanth Reddy and S. Venkata Veeraiah, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and CPI(M) leader S. Malla Reddy visited Mr. Kodandaram.