Pacers script Hyderabad’s Ranji campaign

more-in

Beaten, but not disgraced!

Well, this is how one may sum up Hyderabad’s campaign in Ranji Trophy this season which ended in a loss to 41-times champion, Mumbai, in the quarter final in Raipur on Tuesday.

The best part is that Hyderabad cricketers can move around with a sense of pride next season when they play in the Elite Group of the national championship - after a long gap.

But, for a team which not many gave a chance to make an impact, it was a far more impressive performance given the ‘presence of too many experts and cynics” as one old-timer put it succinctly.

The success story of Hyderabad’s campaign in Ranji Trophy this season is clearly scripted by the spirited trio of pacers - Md Siraj (41), Chama Milind (35) and Ravi Kiran (34) with good support from leggie Akash Bhandari (24).

Terrific show

Ironically, before the start of the season, bowling was considered to be weak link but it was these bowlers who put up a terrific show and it was the inconsistent batting which had been a let down.

For all those who watched the games this season, captain S. Badrinath’s philosophy of giving short spells expecting the bowlers to give off their best rather than bowl long spells short on motivation was obviously one of the secrets of success. He may have been disappointed with his own batting including the failure in the crucial second innings against Mumbai (chasing 232 to win), but he can be proud of having achieved his first objective of seeing the team through to Elite Group.

So can be the no-nonsense coach and former India pacer Bharat Arun. Less flamboyant but a taskmaster whose repeated pep-talks to the team and quite often with the key individual players was a regular sight.

Essentially, he ensured that they got back the confidence and get the feeling - we can perform.

HCA selection panel chairman Jyothi Prasad says that playing away from home was a major plus even though the batting has been a disappointment. “We missed a huge opportunity of beating Mumbai because of this. But one must not forget the great show by the pace trio. They have been truly outstanding,” he pointed.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether the trio of pacers - who together claimed 110 wickets this season - will get the crucial breaks in the higher grade like Duleep Trophy to stake their claim for bigger things in Indian cricket.