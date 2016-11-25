PM arrives in Hyderabad; to take part in police meet

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Friday evening to participate in the three-day conference of Directors- General of Police of all States being held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.

The PM was received by, among others, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao and Deputy Chief Ministers Mahmood Ali and Kadiam Srihari at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. The PM was driven to the NPA by road.

He would stay for the night at the NPA. Mr. Modi would attend the conference on Saturday and fly back to Delhi on Saturday evening.

Earlier, in the afternoon, the 51st conference of DGP/IGP was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the NPA.

Mr. Rajnath Singh presented Indian Police Medals to officers from Intelligence Bureau and the Ministry of Home Affairs for meritorious services. Various internal security related issues confronting the nation would be discussed during the conference, a press release said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the Union Home Minister commended the efforts of police forces of the States, Union Territories and the Centre for overall improvement in the internal security situation of the country. Efforts of the police forces helped in tackling insurgency in north-eastern States and left wing extremism in other parts, he said.

The Minister emphasised the importance of sharing best policing practices of all States and the Centre. The police role was also commendable in controlling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir where the neighbouring country was incessantly attempting to incite secession and create law and order problems. Mr. Rajnath Singh appreciated the concerted efforts of the intelligence agencies of the States and the Centre in not letting the ISIS spread its tentacles in the country.

He said the Centre’s demonetisation would impair finances of anti-national elements and groups.

Contribution of experts from different domains such as forensic science and prosecution should be recognised, the Minister said. Earlier, he paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and martyrs of Indian Police Service at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijju and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and NPA Director Aruna Bahuguna were present.