Overseas Vidya Nidhi: verification of certificates on Dec. 16

The verification of all original certificates of applicants of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme will be done at the Office of Commissioner, BC Welfare Department, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, here on December 16.

A release said that the applicants should appear before the selection committee on December 17. The Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme will extend financial assistance to BC students for pursuing higher studies abroad for the year 2016-17. For more details, one may contact Ph.No. 040 23319254.