Outer Ring Road turning into a death trap

Described as an asset to the infrastructural facilities of the State, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and its service roads are turning out to be death traps.

The tragic death of four youngsters on ORR service road near Thumkunta on northern fringes of the city is yet another warning.

For the past two years and this year till the end of November, the graph of road accident deaths on ORR is going up.

From 43 deaths witnessed on ORR in 2014, the figure rose to 49 the next year.

By November end this year, death toll in road accidents reached the figure of 47.

With the addition of four persons getting burnt to death on ORR near Hayathnagar on December 5, the number of fatalities further went up to 51.

Even the numbers of total accidents on ORR are steadily increasing.

From 75 in 2014 and 84 in 2015, the figures witnessed a spurt with 119 accidents by November end this year.

The ready reaction from traffic and law and order police officials about the safety of journey on ORR is that they were doing their best to check accidents.

“Figures are going up as new stretches of ORR were thrown open for vehicles by each passing year,” a traffic police officer unwilling to be named observed.