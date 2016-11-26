Osmania University centenary fete from April 26 to 28

more-in

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of education, has stated that the centenary celebrations of Osmania University will be organised from April 26 to 28 next year and it is being planned to invite either President Pranab Mukherjee or Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event.

The event would be organised on a grand-scale so as to be remembered by people of Telangana, the alumni of the university and present students and teachers for long, Mr. Srihari said at a review meeting held here on Friday.

Special Chief Secretary Ranjeev R. Acharya, Vice-Chancellor of OU Prof. S. Ramachandram and others attended the meeting. Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao was the special invitee.

Established by the Nizams about 100 years ago, the university had already spread the light of education among one crore students. Several committees for making arrangements for the mega event are being set up to make it a success, he stated.

Stating that it is being planned to bring out a compilation of the 100 best publications from the university, the Deputy Chief Minister said the alumni of OU who have made it big across the world in the academic and other fields would be invited and involved in the centenary celebrations.

Facelift

As part of getting the university campus ready for the centenary fete, it is being planning to carry out repairs on buildings, painting, relaying of roads and setting up sign boards.

As decided earlier, the Centre for Telangana Studies would be established in the university and the centenary celebrations logo, brochure, websites are being prepared.

The cultural programmes to be organised as part of the centenary celebrations would reflect the rural life of Telangana. Mr. Srihari invited suggestions from intellectuals for making the event a success. He also requested people to share special possessions about the university, if any, so that they could be exhibited during the centenary celebrations.