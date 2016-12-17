Opposition deplores denial of MSP to farmers

Opposition members in the State Legislative Council have expressed concern over farmers in Telangana not getting minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, Mr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that due to the connivance of officials with the traders, farmers were being deprived of a fair price. Most of the time the middle men would dictate the terms, he alleged.

Leader of Opposition Md. Ali Shabbir said there existed an online service Inam giving details of MSP for paddy and other crops. But, that service was not available for the last one year and as a result many farmers were not aware of the MSP and getting cheated. Even the MSP fixed by the Centre was not remunerative, he opined.

Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the MSP fixed by the Centre was very low. While the A grade paddy should get Rs. 3,900 per quintal, the Centre’s MSP was Rs. 1,500 and for B grade it was Rs. 1,470 against Rs. 3,118. The State had no role in this, he said. Justice would be done to farmers if Swaminathan’s recommendations were implemented and it was time the Centre considered it, he said and welcomed the suggestion of the Niti Ayog to take State’s view for fixing the MSP.

Digital lessons

Telangana Rashtra Samithi member Paturi Sudhakar Reddy said that though launching digital lessons in government schools was a good decision, the content had not been updated and not relevant.

Mr. Shabbir said that out of 131 Urdu medium schools, 85 had no electricity and no furniture in 35. “How can the Government offer digital classes without power. It should first provide basic amenities,” he said.

Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari said that the digital classes were launched in 3,472 high schools with required facilities. By next year, all schools including residential and model schools would get digital lessons and the Government would provide LCD projectors, power supply and computer labs. Fifteen MLAs from the city gave Rs. 1 crore each for the programme from constituency development fund and the Government gave matching grant.

Earlier, Council Chairman Swamy Goud rejected the adjournment motion moved by the Congress to discuss hardships of people due to demonetisation. He, however, referred another motion to the Government for its consideration. A TRS member Paturi Sudhakar Reddy had asked for revision of the minimum pay of contract lecturers in Junior and Degree colleges in line with 10th Pay Commission scales.