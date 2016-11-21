Opportunity to convert stashed currency into white

more-in

Deals being struck between known persons to convert devalued currency into ‘loans’

Demonetisation has badly affected several businessmen but some are finding opportunities to make profitable ‘loan deals’ out of it.

Both the borrowers and lenders are at an advantage in these new agreements albeit they are happening only between persons known to each other. Plywood shop owner Sriram (name changed) from Suchitra bus-stop area had been looking out for loan of nearly Rs. 50 lakh to meet his business expansion plans.

He burnt his fingers earlier having borrowed money at high interest rate for investment in the business. Though returns on investment in plywood and interior decoration items are good, high interest rate ate off major chunk of his profit.

Ban of high value currency notes affected him like many other businessmen. While insufficient availability of currency notes of smaller denomination brought down his daily turnover, business expansion plan almost fell flat with financiers struggling to transform their unaccounted sums into ‘white money’.

Interestingly, a casual meeting with one such financier struggling for ideas on what to do with the huge sums of cash he possessed. “Bhai saab, give that one crore rupees to me without demanding any interest. I will start paying you back after some six months,” he proposed.

No financier would have agreed to that but the repeated advisories from the Government that persons hoarding money had to face the music compelled him to agree to Sriram’s plan. Firstly, his black money would become white and the customer was reliable.

All that he would lose is the interest. That too not more than six months or at the most a year. “Unaccounted sum would become official. No need to bother about exchanging old currency. Above all, it is a great escape for tax related tangles,” he said. The only problem in the deal was he would get his money back on installment basis. Out of the Rs 1 crore, Sriram decided to clear his debt of Rs. 50 lakh he had borrowed from others earlier.

“Not just me. Many are entering into such deals,” he said citing some more such deals he had knowledge of. Both the borrower and lender are happy. For them, demonetisation is a blessing in disguise.