On pay day, banks fall short of expectations

Many banks had very little cash to disburse while salary/pension was not credited until late on Thursday afternoon

It was a big day offering an opportunity for redemption, yet in the end with cash supply proving inadequate to meet the customer demand, banks in Telangana fell short of expectations on the first pay day post the demonetisation move.

Barring the first few hours and select branches such as those of State Bank of Hyderabad and Andhra Bank at the Secretariat complex, which saw customers beaming with crisp notes, disappointment was writ large. Frayed tempers, arguments were common with policemen on duty having a tough time managing the crowd. It was not just about cash availability as there were also complaints from different parts of the State about salary and pension not being credited until late in the afternoon. Be it Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy or Karimnagar, the story was the same.

“Whatever [cash] was available we could distribute,” a senior official of SBH said. On Friday, he hoped, the situation should be better with the RBI augmenting the supplies late in the day.

But it’s the first pay day that mattered the most for thousands of employees/pensioners who went to banks in the hope that they would get Rs. 10,000 in cash as part of their salary/pension in line with the government’s announcement. Rationing of cash by banks was something that the salaried in the private sector also had to live with, though sources in IT industry body, Nasscom, said the stress was not as much for the workforce since many of them had been withdrawing money over the last few days.

Holding RBI and the Centre responsible, Secretary General of Telangana State Government Retired Employees’ Association R. Vishwas Reddy, said the number of pensioners who got Rs. 10,000 in cash would be small. “Most of them got sums ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs.5,000,” he said.

P. Shyam Rao, a retired employee, said several banks ran out of cash by noon. This was also highlighted by Bank Employees’ Federation of India leader P. Venkataramaiah, who said banks and employees continue to face customer ire. Pensioners in Hyderabad also complained of no information about pension being credited in their accounts. “How can I withdraw if it is not credited?” asked G. Venkat Reddy, Associate President of Telangana Retired College Teachers’ Association.