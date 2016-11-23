Old fine quality rice for hostels, mid-day meal

more-in

The Civil Supplies Corporation has convinced the rice millers to supply fine rice varieties at Rs.30.50 per kilogram to welfare hostels and Mid Day Meals programme, thereby saving Rs.40 crore for the exchequer, a press release from the Civil Supplies Department claimed on Tuesday. Further, Rs.80 crore would be saved in the purchase of rice for public distribution, the note said.

Old stocks of steamed rice, BPT-5204, Sona Masuri and Samba Masuri varieties will be supplied for the next three months. Though new stocks have arrived, the new rice will be sticky till it becomes old, the note said.

The corporation has also persuaded the millers to purchase paddy at not less than Rs.1,800 per quintal, the note said. A total of six lakh tonnes will be supplied by millers who were also brought around by the corporation to supply at Rs.2,400 per quintal for Grade-A and Rs. 2,350 per quintal for ordinary variety, inclusive of market fee and gunny bags. This will save Rs.80 crore of public money.