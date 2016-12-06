Official suspended for shoddy road restoration

Managing director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) M. Dana Kishore on Monday suspended a senior official after he got a first-hand experience of the shoddy road restoration works taken up in Malkajgiri following completion of laying of water pipelines.

Inspecting some of the works of the project being taken up under the World Bank scheme at J.J. Nagar colony, Mr. Kishore found that in most places the earth was still lying by the roadside. Instructing the agency concerned to complete the work within a week, he said the vigilance team would also inspect the same next week.

Mr. Kishore ordered immediate placement of Deputy General Manager (E) Project Division VIII, S.R. Nagar, V. Uma Shankar, under suspension. He checked on the ongoing construction of the 18,000-KL reservoir-cum-pump house at Defence colony, pipeline laying at Alwal circle, and also the construction of 22.5 Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Alwal under the HUDCO-aided peripheral municipal circles project.

He said consumer vigilant groups would be formed in 700 localities having frequent sewer problems. A toll free number would be provided to regularly inform about the status of hotspots. Silt chambers must be constructed by all customers, particularly hostels, hotels, messes, hospitals, function halls, and dairy farms, in their sewerage outflow chamber to prevent choking.

Each general manager must ensure construction of 100 silt chambers in their respective jurisdictions this month. Water supply connections of commercial defaulters would continue to be disconnected, he said.