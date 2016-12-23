ORRs to be aligned with NH bypass

more-in

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari and Minister for Roads and Buildings Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday directed the officials of R&B Department to complete the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for outer ring roads (ORRs) to Warangal, Mahabubabad and Jangaon.

At a meeting held in the Assembly Conference Hall, the ministers asked the officials to prepared the ORR-DPRs on war-footing by linking the national highways passing through the three cities. Two national highways were passing through each of the three district headquarters. Financial burden on the State Government would come down if the by-pass roads for the highways were aligned with the proposed ORRs, they suggested.

Minister for Tribal Welfare A. Chandulal, Warangal Greater Municipal Corporation Chairman Nannapaneni Narender, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority Chairman Marri Yadav Reddy, legislators D. Vinay Bhaskar, Aruri Ramesh and B. Shankar Naik, Engineer-in-Chief P. Ravinder Rao, Chief Engineer I. Ganapathi Reddy, Warangal Urban Collector K. Amrapali, Commissioner Shruti Ojha and others attended.

Speed up works

Mr. Srihari pointed out that the Warangal ORR works were moving at a snail’s pace and said they needed to be speeded up. He reminded the officials that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had listed ORR to Warangal in the 2014 election manifesto and had also conducted a special review meeting.

He suggested that financial burden on the State Government for construction of ORRs could be reduced to one-third by including the by-pass roads to Warangal national highway, Jagtiya-Khammam NH passing through Warangal, Bhupalapalli-Narasampet NH via Mahabubabad-Maripeda, Bhadrachalam-Valigonda NH passing through Mahabubabad, NH 163 going through Jangaon and Duddeda-Suryapet NH via Jangaon in the DPRs of ORRs for the three cities.

Alignment of ORR

Stating that development of ORRs to the three cities would help the district headquarters to grow in industrial and education sectors, Mr. Srihari asked the officials to prepare alignment of the ORRs in tune with such plans.

The R&B Minister explained that funds for national highways projects would not be released until the land acquisition was completed fully.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to speed up Mulug road work, four-laning of Gattamma-Bhupalapalli road and also to send DPR for construction of Fatima Nagar-Kazipet parallel road over bridge (RoB) to the Centre.