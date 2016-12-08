Now, only Bisleri water in bus stations

more-in

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday entered into a strategic partnership with Bisleri International allowing the latter to sell mineral water in its 358 bus stations from December 10.

The branded water manufacturer will stock and sell the same across all the eight ‘major’ class bus stations, 17 ‘A’ class, 88 ‘B’ class and 245 ‘C’ class stations in the State. On Wednesday, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by TSRTC’s Chief Traffic Manager (Marketing & Commercial) B. Ravinder and Bisleri International’s Director Santosh Borkar in the presence of corporation Chairman S. Satyanarayana and Managing Director G.V. Ramana Rao.

On November 4 this year, the announcement was made at a review meeting. Mr. Ramana Rao said existing facilities like the one dispensing tap water and water purified by using the reverse osmosis system would continue. Soon, Bisleri water would be made available in packing of 500 ml, two litres and bubble packs, he said. The Managing Director said the new arrangement was being made to curb local, spurious and unsafe water and that too, at rates more than the prescribed maximum retail price. From December 10, bottled water will be sold by Bisleri itself through its exclusive kiosks/exclusive licencees with the TSRTC logo.

Mr. Rao said TSRTC operated 10,473 buses carried about 90 lakh passengers everyday and had an average annual turnover of Rs. 3,300 crore. With this new initiative, it expected commercial, non-transport revenues of atleast Rs. 100 crore, he added.