Now, Rs.10 coins too are in short supply

HYDERABAD: Those who had been looking forward to do their bank transactions peacefully on Saturday as the day was restricted exclusively to account holders and senior citizens by several scheduled banks, were in for disappointment. But Monday also did not bring any relief either to many of them.

The senior citizens and regular account holders of banks who hoped to withdraw cash through cheques were given a Hobson’s choice by the bank managers.

Banks which had not been receiving adequate cash from the currency chests since Friday due to shortage of notes were left with soiled notes and coins of Rs.10. When account holders presented their cheques on Saturday, the bank officers told them politely either to accept soiled notes or coins of Rs.10. A senior citizen preferred to take a chance and returned empty handed while another person left the bank with quite a load-- with two bags of coins equivalent to the cash he sought. “I can use this money straight away rather than waiting till Monday when I may have to again stand in long queues,” he quipped.

Those who refused to take coins on Saturday had to fall in line on Monday when they realised that the bank did not get cash as yet due to the crunch. But the stock of Rs.10 coins too started dwindling and the customer who sought Rs.2,000 worth coins had to be content with Rs.1,000 worth coins.

In some other banks, customers had to cut down their withdrawals. A person who went to withdraw Rs.10,000 was paid only Rs.5,000 for want of adequate cash in the bank. The bank manager said that they were forced to ration the cash to account holders as the currency chest gave only 50 per cent of cash the bank requested.