Notice served on HCA

The Office of the District Registrar and Registrar of Societies, Ranga Reddy district, served a notice on the Hyderabad Cricket Association to submit a representation as to why the amendment regarding extension of the tenure of the office-bearers was passed during the annual general meeting held on May 29 this year. The HCA has to reply within 15 days.

It may be recalled that the AGM had at that particular meeting decided to extend the tenure of the office-bearer from two to three years, and this was contested by Bharat Club secretary T. Seshnarayan, who felt that the amendment was against the spirit of the by-laws of the rules and regulations of the HCA.

Amidst this backdrop, the Ranga Reddy district Registrar, in his notice dated November 23, 2016, said that if it did not get a reply, it could be construed that the HCA has nothing to offer and action would be taken as deemed fit.