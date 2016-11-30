Note fraud: CBI to spread the dragnet

more-in

‘The postal official accused of exchanging demonetised notes disposed of Rs. 36 lakh in a fortnight’

In the 12 days between K. Sudheer Babu exchanging demonetised notes worth Rs.36 lakh with the new Rs.2,000 notes and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) finding out his “fraud”, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices disposed of the entire amount.

Probe on

Officials are now investigating as to whom he gave the money and when it was done, said highly placed sources from the CBI.

Mr. Babu was booked by the CBI along with two other officials of the Postal Services for fraudulently exchanging Rs.36 lakh from demonetised notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denominations with the newly introduced Rs.2,000 notes.

“He told us earlier that he had given the money to just one trader. But on checking with him, we found that Sudheer Babu did not give him the entire amount.

We are still trying to see who else was involved,” informed the source.

Unaccounted money

The CBI’s Hyderabad office is also investigating if similar incidents of malfeasance took place in other places as well as in the city. Officials believe that Mr. Babu’s illegal exchange of money could be either his own unaccounted money or that he could have done it for someone else for a commission. “After we uncovered his fraud, it was found that he was not keeping the money with him, meaning it was quickly exchanged or given away,” said the source.

The malfeasance had taken place on November 12 at the Himayathnagar sub post-office, when two other officials had exchanged the huge amount.

Request slips

Twelve days later on November 24, CBI officials raided the place and found that an amount of Rs. 74.73 lakh in Rs. 2,000 currency notes were shown to have been exchanged against the old currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

However, only 987 request slips were found for just Rs.38.45 lakhs against Rs.74.73 lakh, with the remainder of the Rs.36 lakhs being unaccounted for. “We had specific information in this case and this was a big amount. However, the same might be happening in other government offices for much smaller amounts without getting detected,” said the source and added that Mr. Babu’s act may have been planned well in advance before he committed it.