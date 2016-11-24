Nod for cash component sought

more-in

The State government has requested the Centre to allow it to include a cash component of Rs 10,000 in the salaries of its staff payable on December 1 in view of difficulties of cash flow due to demonetisation.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma told The Hindu that Rs 10,000 would be paid in cash to employees if the Centre conceded the request and made available adequate liquid fund for the purpose. The demand for Rs 10,000 in cash in salaries of staff was also raised by employee unions.