No water supply tomorrow

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced there will be no water supply in the following areas on Tuesday December 6 in the following areas:

Miralam, Misrigunj, Jahanuma, Vattepally, Aliabad reservoir areas, Gowlipura, Talabkatta, Mogulpura, Santhoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Vaishalinagar, Chanchalguda, Yakathpura, Malakpet, Madannapet, Asmangadh, Moosarambagh Part of Dilsukhnagar, Saidabad, Naraynguda, Boggulkunta, Shivam, Adikmet, Chilkalguda, Baghlingampally, Amberpet and Ramanthapur.

This is due to works being taken up under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme at Kodandapur and other maintenance issues. Earlier, HMWSSB MD M.Dana Kishore instructed his senior officials to ensure that precautionary measures like barricading and public information boards be put up at work sites besides refilling, compacting of earth over dug up roads be taken up simultaneously wherever the pipeline laying is happening in the suburbs.

The Water Board has taken up a Rs.1,900 crore HUDCO aided water supply improvement and distribution network in peripheral municipal circles including reservoirs, inlets, outlets works of reservoirs, 2,500 km distribution lines, and so on. He called for taking road cutting permissions, road restoration work as per time schedules, a press release said.