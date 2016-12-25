No sparing of offenders, corrupt policemen: Mahesh Bhagwat

more-in

No separate office, inadequate strength, newly added police stations, vast jurisdiction of 5,091 square kilometres.

Yet, none of these points could put down the spirit of Rachakonda police or their Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat.

“Rachakonda Commisisonerate is just six months old. Yet all of us want to give our best to make localities in our area safe and secure,” Mr. Bhagawat said.

Listing out his priorities for the New Year, the Commissioner said corrupt practices by a few policemen are affecting the image of entire commissionerate.

“But no question of sparing any police personnel indulging in illegal activities, irrespective of their position,” the Commissioner warned.

Suspension of traffic inspector

Referring to recent suspension of L.B. Nagar traffic police Inspector Khaja Moinuddin, he explained the victim in the case was not ready to lodge a complaint.

A departmental inquiry confirmed that the Inspector had intercepted a businessman’s vehicle and took away a few lakh rupees threatening to implicate him in a case. As higher-ups ordered inquiry, he returned the cash to the businessman.

No complaint from victim

The Commissioner maintained that police were ready to initiate even criminal proceedings against the Inspector but the victim was not ready to formally give a complaint.

Deportations

Online frauds, especially those by Nigerians, are turning out to be another big challenge to Rachakonda police.

Attempts are on to deport Nigerians, who are coming to India on study or business visas and indulging in online frauds by throwing baits of jobs abroad.

“We need to get support from other Government agencies in this regard,” he said.

Road accidents

Increasing road accident deaths in Rachakonda are a cause of concern. On some routes likes LB Nagar-Hayathnagar and Uppal-Bhongir, it is becoming difficult to identify vehicles speeding away after causing accidents.

Surveillance cameras are being installed on such stretches, he said.

Programmes like Margdarshak (select women employees guiding co-workers in approaching police in case of problems) and Praja Darbar (Commissioner personally receiving complaints from people at specified timings) received good response from the public, he said.