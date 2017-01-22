No material to print RCs!

more-in

Many citizens in the city who have got their new and used vehicles registered in the last few weeks are complaining of having to wait for more than two weeks to get their newly issued Registration Cards (RC) from the Road Transport Authority (RTA). The reason for it is the delay in identifying a new service provider by the TS Technology Services, said officials.

Undue delay

“I purchased a second hand bike and went for registration at the Mehdipatnam RTA in the first week of January. After waiting a week for my registration card, I approached the Road Transport Office (RTO) again and was told that it would take another week or so for the cards to get printed due to shortage of cards,” said M. Ashraf, who stays near the Mehdipatnam RTO.

Manish, a resident of Musheerabad, said that he had to wait for a few weeks in December to get an RC for his newly registered vehicle. “I got the registration card for my last bike in less than a week, so I was surprised by the delay. I later learnt that many others too had to wait, some even longer than I, for their new registration cards,” he added.

The lack of printing cards is even affecting touts, who are helpless when they are approached by citizens to get them their registration cards sooner by hook or by crook. “People are ready to pay us more than the usual money we charge, but we cannot do anything,” said a broker who operates at the Secunderabad RTO regularly

When contacted, a senior RTA official said that there was a delay in issuing new registration cards some weeks ago, but that the RTA’s in-charge commissioner had purchased enough stock of cards which would last for two months. “There may be a few RTOs where there is a delay, but as of now printing is going on as usual,” he added.

The official said the new vendor was to be finalised by the TS Technology Services, the nodal agency for State government’s departments for extending technology support.

“The old vendor’s term is over and stock has been purchased to last till the new one is selected through the tender process,” said the official.