No loans so far for irrigation projects

more-in

HYDERABAD: Minister for Irrigation T.Harish Rao emphasised that the Telangana Irrigation department had never gone for borrowings for its irrigation projects before demonetisation.

However, after demonetisation move by the Centre, the Department has resorted to borrowings to meet some expediencies, he said, responding to a query by Leader of the Opposition Mohd. Ali Shabbir during Question Hour in the Telangana Legislative Council here on Monday.

Mr.Shabbir Ali had earlier cited reports, and said that the expenditure for the irrigation projects could amount to ₹73,000 per acre per annum, while the income may not exceed ₹30,000 per acre. He asked how the Government planned to repay loans to the extent of ₹2 lakh crore, and suggested that pressure be brought upon the Centre to declare Pranahitha-Chevella as national project. Mr.Harish Rao launched criticism against The Congress government and said it had spent only ₹39,000 crore on Irrigation during its decade-long rule, while the TRS government has spent ₹22,000 crore during the past two years alone. About four lakh acres have got irrigation in Mahabubnagar district alone, he said.