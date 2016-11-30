New sports policy to lay focus on rural areas, says SATS chief

more-in

Government to promote sports right across the length and breadth of the State, says SATS Chairman

The State government will soon come out with a new sports policy which will cater to the needs and aspirations of the entire sports fraternity, according to A. Venkateshwara Reddy, Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS).

During an exchange of view on the sports scenario at Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that the primary objective of the policy would be producing champions from the rural areas, not just from the metro cities. “If we look at the lead performers in different disciplines, they hail from cities like Hyderabad. So, as a matter of principle, we will initiate a series of measures to promote sports right across the length and breadth of the State to usher in a new chapter in producing champions,” SATS chairman pointed out.

“Yes, it is also a fact that private academies, especially in badminton and tennis, are doing a great job. And, even while we continue to encourage them, we are targeting to produce at least four medallists out of 10 compared to them. We are conscious of what factors lead to such results and will take necessary remedial steps,” he said.

With reference to the different groups in the apex sports body Telangana Olympic Association, Mr. Reddy said though the Olympic Association of Telangana headed by K. Ranga Rao is accorded recognition by SATS, an appeal was made to the other group headed by A.P. Jitender Reddy and K. Jagdishwar Yadav and to the official group to sort out the differences and play a lead role in the efforts of government, he explained.

Referring to the world-class infrastructure at Gachibowli, A. Dinakar Babu, V-C & MD of SATS, who was also present, said thanks to the coordination with Sports Authority of India, two new disciplines kabaddi and handball were included in the training programme at the SAI Centre there. “We are in constant touch with the SAI officials to ensure optimum use of the facilities,” he added.

“The government is keen to ensure maximum utilisation of the Sports Tower, which was the Games Village for the inaugural World Military Games at Gachibowli. As part of this, three floors will be available for athletes, four floors for hotel to ensure adequate revenue for maintenance and the rest for service apartments,” the top official pointed out. “The government is also determined to ensure job security to all performing athletes by implementing the sports quota in recruitment,” it is revealed.

“In another significant move, the Sports Hostels concept will be revived to bring back the old glory days when the State produced so many world class players like Gopi Chand, hockey Olympians Mukesh Kumar, Edwards Alloysius,” the SATS chairman explained.