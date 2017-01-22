New pattadar passbooks for farmers in the offing?

Is the Government planning to issue new pattadar passbooks to farmers in Telangana, replacing the 82 lakh currently held by them?

This is the question doing rounds in agricultural circles after it was rumoured that banks had disbursed loans taking custody of fake pattadar passbooks and that the Government initiated steps to check the practice on the advice of Reserve Bank of India. It was said that the passbooks were issued on the basis of bogus names.

But, issue of fresh passbooks was a herculean task and bred the possibility of corruption in government offices at the ground level beside causing hardship to farmers. Senior officers argue that it was not worth undertaking the exercise because bogus documents might constitute a negligible percentage.

The passbooks are like Bible for farmers in villages and permanent document in their hands to show evidence of their title to land. They were used for any purpose, including borrowing bank loans, drawing government benefits and even claiming compensation for land acquired for public purpose.

It was rumoured that the government agencies mandated to issue passbooks were in touch with private printers to negotiate supply of fresh documents with additional security features. The new books will demand information under 18 heads. The new books will ensure a huge saving for the Government in terms of outgo on subsidies.