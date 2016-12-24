New house-owners in festive mood

more-in

ERRAVALLI (SIDDIPET DISTRICT): From the wee hours it was a festive mood in both Erravalli and Narsannapet villages in Markook mandal of Siddipet district. More than 480 families entered the newly-built 2BHK houses simultaneously on Friday morning.

At every house priests offering prayers mixed with Vedic chanting was audible as one moved in the streets of both the villages. Every house was decorated with mango leaves marking the auspicious occasion of house warming. At least one vehicle, either a two wheeler or four wheeler, was parked at each house with relatives coming from other villages to participate in the celebrations. The smell of fresh paint hung in the air.

Some of them preferred to do it the traditional way got a cow and calf for the house warming ceremony.

All the roads were transformed as CC roads with drains on both sides of the road. Newly established saplings secured with tree guards lined the streets. Some of them had already grown to three to four feet while some were still saplings.

Pipelines laid for each house to enable drawing of fibre and cable through them. Few metres away from Rachchabanda of Erravalli, the newly established park with playing equipment for the children stood as main attraction in the village. Some of the residents went ahead with the house warming ceremony even while their homes were under construction. “We were told that this was the best muhurtam to perform Gruha Pravesham. Hence we want to do it along with others as priest was also available. We will complete the house at a later stage,” said Mr Ramulu, a resident.who sat to perform pooja along with his family members.

“We are happy that we are entering new houses constructed with the blessings of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. This is something which we could not even imagine in the past,” said Goda Jangulu and Lakshmi.