New Rs.500 notes in ATMs soon

HYDERABAD: All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and when it will start releasing the new Rs.500 currency notes in Hyderabad as such a move is expected to bring some relief to people and the cash crunch that prevails.

While there has been no official word, sources in the banking industry expect the new Rs.500 notes to make their appearance soon, perhaps in the next couple of days.

“The new notes have arrived in Hyderabad,” a senior banker confirmed, even as leaders of two bank unions pointed out for the situation to improve much would depend on how many new notes are made available. Hopes, however, continue to run high as people on Monday too continued to queue up outside banks to exchange the old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

Though Rs.2,000 notes had been introduced, the preference for them is not high. In contrast, getting change for the new Rs.500 notes is not expected to as challenging as it is proving now for people with Rs.2,000 notes.

The RBI reportedly has released the new Rs.500 notes in select cities across the country. Ostensibly security considerations made it difficult to provide information about the launch of the new notes in advance. The central bank had last week informed Madras High Court that disclosing the date by which the new Rs.500 note would be available in Tamil Nadu would not be possible in view of security reasons.

Thus in the absence of any such information of the release in Telangana too, people in Hyderabad continue to chase smaller denomination notes, particularly Rs.100, that increasingly seem to be becoming elusive. While officials of SBH and SBI maintained that the bank branches were functioning as usual, BEFI and AIBEA leaders said the cash crunch is intensifying.