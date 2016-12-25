New Army Welfare Boards in 21 districts

more-in

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhara Rao has conceded double pension to ex-servicemen in State government service and directed that if they died the same should also be extended to their spouses.

In a high level meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on the welfare of ex-servicemen here on Saturday with Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sharma and officials at the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Rao gave a patient hearing to the problems of ex-servicemen.

Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao said that facilities, compensation extended to the families of martyrs killed in the service of nation should also be extended to the families of defence service personnel who died in accidents or due to ill-health while still in service.

No discrimination should be shown between the two categories of families of servicemen, he said.

Strengthen boards

The State and district level Army welfare boards be strengthened and in addition to the 10 existing boards, new boards would be set up in the remaining 21 districts.

A decision was taken in the meeting for establishment of Army Welfare Boards in Medak and Adilabad districts.

The other decisions included a policy for awarding higher compensation given with the gallantry awards to the martyrs than that of other states, reservation for the children of servicemen and ex-servicemen in government residential schools, recognition to schools run by the military boards, encouragement to students to take part in Scouts and Guides and NCC training. The Government decided to enter into an MoU with the Centre for setting up a Sainik School in Warangal.

The Chief Minister decided at the meeting to issue orders to the Transport Department exempting servicemen from paying life tax afresh for their own vehicles every time they changed the State on transfer as part of their service.