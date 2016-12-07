Netizens on search frenzy to know more

more-in

An acerbic interview from over a decade ago, her family ties, association with mentor M.G. Ramachandran and her funeral procession. These among others were the subjects of interest that drove the internet as frenzied netizens in the Telugu States enquired into the life and times of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

In the Telugu speaking States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, search statistics revealed a sustained interest in her, mainly Jayalalithaa’s health in the past few months, interestingly spiking during October and during the last few days leading up to her death.

On Tuesday as she was being laid to rest, Google searches were made from all parts of the State as people remained glued to visuals from the late CM’s funeral procession. Searches also sought to enquire about the assault on her when she was Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, a moment that is described as a turning point in the State’s politics. Her connection with Hyderabad also garnered attention.

The inquisitiveness was also seen in demand for video searches as internet users watched her interviews and brought alive long-dead debates through their comments. Several others, celebrities included, posted her speeches and images on social media to voice their condolences.

Offline, the Tamil community in Hyderabad condoled Jayalalithaa’s death while paying rich tributes to her. The Hyderabad Maanagar Tamil Sangam held a condolence meet at Ramnagar where they recounted Jayalalithaa’s visits to the city and her reign as Chief Minister of the Tamil State.

“Amma was one with the poor and the common man. Her welfare schemes were unmatched and benefited the weakest sections of the society,” said S. Saikaanth, President of the sangam.

For others of the community in the real world, the news of her death and funeral procession had them glued to the television in a state of mourning.

Movie Artists Association (MAA) and its members through its President G. Rajendra Prasad also paid tributes to Jayalalithaa.