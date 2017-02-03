Need for more Foreign Service officers

more-in

Senior Diplomat Ausaf Sayeed, who has been appointed country’s Ambassador to Seychelles, advised aspirants for civil services to explore the possibility of opting for Indian Foreign Service.

Speaking with the candidates of the MANUU’s Civil Services Examination Coaching Academy here on Thursday, he said that with the steady growth in India’s confidence in showcasing its success in a variety of areas, the need for more number of diplomats increased.

In the 1980s, the intake into Foreign Service was only about 10 per year. Now it increased to about 40. The total number of officers in Foreign Service was about 700. On the other hand, China had about 5,000 diplomats working in that country and world wide, he said.

The IFS would be better option for those who were preparing for the elite all India Services examinations, he said.