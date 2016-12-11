Nearly 2,000 bags of chilli powder ‘waste’ found abandoned

Police inspecting the abandoned bags containing chilli powder waste, at Allipuram village near Khammam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

About 2,000 bags of waste from an oil which goes into production of chilli powder was abandoned near an irrigation canal, three km from Khammam town, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports here, the export oriented waste material was generally sold as “spent” (not for food) to traders who disposed it of in chilli powder manufacturing units in various districts.

But, recent raids by food inspectors and vigilance and enforcement staff on cold storages in Wyra, Madhira and Mudigonda reportedly drove one of the managements to clear its premises of questionable stocks.

Twenty one tractors from a cold storage, 17 km away, were said to have dropped the bags at nine different locations.

A variety of chilli powder produced in a Chinese company was used to extract an oil for export purposes.

The waste from extraction should generally go to power and biochemical manufacturing units as “spent”, but it was procured by the traders here who disposed it of to chilli powder manufacturers in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States, it was stated.