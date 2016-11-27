Naidu calls for strong leadership in TS, hints at restructuring

more-in

Effective leaders to be selected from within party at grass root level

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the need for building up strong leadership at the grass root level in Telangana and hinted at restructuring of the party organisation, if need be, in this direction.

“We should have strong organisation from the grass root level. There will be restructuring in the party if need be to ensure that effective leaders are selected from within the party to lead its affairs,” he said. He said there should be effective coordination between the cadre and leaders at different levels failing which the party would suffer.

Mr. Naidu was addressing the extended general body meeting of the TDP Telangana State unit here on Sunday. He said the party had different roles to play as a coalition partner of the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre, being in power in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and as an opposition party in Telangana. The party continued to have strong cadre base in Telangana and this should be leveraged to bring out leaders who could effectively lead the party at the grass root levels.

Be with people

The party’s Telangana leadership should accordingly focus on building up committees and be with the people whenever they faced problems. He lauded the efforts of the party in championing the cause of students, farmers and other sections and wanted the leaders to continue agitations on issues of immediate public importance. “In spite of the responsibility I have in ensuring accelerated growth in the newly-created Andhra Pradesh State, I am getting reports on all the activities here on real time basis. The performance of all the leaders in membership drive and other activities is there online,” he said.

TDP-TS president L. Ramana criticised the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti government for setting aside projects like Pranahita-Chevella. TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy accused the Government of not fulfilling the promises like two-bedroom houses to poor, three acre land to each Dalit family and others. “The Government which cites absence of money as reason to fulfill its promises, however, spends lavishly on the construction of new complex for the Chief Minister’s camp office. It is now planned to dismantle the existing secretariat complex and constructing a new building with a massive outlay of Rs. 1,200 crore,” he said.