Nagarjunasagar Canal modernisation shows results

HYDERABAD: Nagarjunasagar Dam is not full this year too. But, thanks to the rapid modernisation works taken up in the Left Bank Canal and distributary system in the last few years, water released for agriculture this year has reached to the farthest corner and in sufficient quantum at that, unlike never before.

Even while the modernisation works are nearing completion and, unusually for an irrigation project, at least a year ahead of the schedule, there is evidence that the flow of water has been rapid and more efficient as per the records maintained by the TS Irrigation and Command Area and Development Authority.

Faster flows

The time taken for the water to flow from the Nagarjunasagar Dam to the Palair Reservoir is down by one-third from 72 to 48 hours and thereby saving water loss to an extent of 800 cusecs. Since the canal carrying capacity has increased, there has been greater realisation of water in branch canals.

After the main canal was cemented on the sides, dredged and cement-concrete was poured on the bottom at select sites to improve the water flow, the water loss too got reduced by 20 per cent from 30 per cent in the previous years to 10 per cent this year.

“We have taken discharge designs from the main canal at all distributory points which showed cent per cent of ayacut getting wet this season. Tail-end regions, hitherto deprived due to the leakages, excess drawals in the front-end, vegetation, etc. got water due to increase in velocity, indicating efficient usage,” explains Project Director G. Malsur.

Originally, the World Bank had funded the Nagarjunasagar modernisation programme up to Rs.2,025 crore with the Government’s share of Rs.2,419 crore in 2010 (total outlay of Rs.4,444.41 crore) as part of A.P. Water Sector Improvement Project (APWSIP).

It became TSWSIP after bifurcation with the project completion date extended till July 2018.

Main objective behind the project is to restore the lost water carrying capacity of up to 32.5 per cent due to the wear and tear of seepages, damages to structures and so on after six decades of usage.

Works were divided into two phases — from NS Dam to Palair Reservoir – 136 km and from NS Dam to Khammam – 180 km.

Almost ready

Main canal work has almost being completed while 90 per cent work has been done on the distributary systems.

About 21 lakh acres in both TS (6.5 lakh) and A.P. depend on water for irrigation and drinking water purposes from the dam and the gap ayacut of 1.5 lakh acres in TS (four lakh acres in A.P) would be covered by the modernisation work.

The World Bank too has recognised the importance of speed at which the project is being taken up and put it as the top disbursement work from its stable in the country at $22.8 million followed by Bihar Livelihoods programme at $8.1 million.