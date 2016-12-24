Naga Bhairava sculpture unearthed at Bhongir

more-in

The newest addition to one of biggest batholiths in the world at Bhongir is a green basalt sculpture of Naga Bhairava dating back to 13th century. The rock sculpture of Siva with snakes and skulls on his body was unearthed a few yards away from the foothill of the hillock during a construction project about three months ago and has now been installed on the foothill of the Bhongir fort right beside that of Sarvai Papadu.

“We believe the sculpture is 850 years old dating back to Kalyana Chalukyas and formed a part of Bhuvaneshwari temple. Naga Bhairava is part of Ashta Bhairava, the eight ferocious avatars of Siva guarding and controlling the eight directions. Naga Bhairava is the guardian of the southern direction,” said an official at the fort site.

The idol was discovered in June near agriculture fields a few metres away from the base of the hill and people began worshipping at the site before the officials of Department of Archaeology and Museums stepped in. After initial resistance from a few locals who wanted the whole temple to be excavated and resurrected, the officials had their way and the statue was carted to the site.

“This is for safekeeping. We know it cannot be installed here as this is a protected site under the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Remains Act, 1960. But we are left with no choice as there is no site museum.

The other option would be to shift this idol to Kolanupaka or Panagal museums, but they are far from here and the historical find would have no relevance there,” said an official unwilling to go on record. The find reinforces historical references to Bhongir and the origin of the name from Tribhuvanmalla, the title acquired by Vikramaditya VI of Western Chalukya empire. According to local folklore, it was Vikramaditya VI who built a few temples as well as the fortress on top of the hill which came to be called Bhuvangiri and is now called Bhongir. In the late fifteenth century, the fortress came under the sway of Bahamani sultanate and later Qutb Shahis. Interestingly, on the other side of the newly-installed Naga Bhairava idol is the statue of Sarvai Papadu, a highwayman and a folk hero during the later Mughal period. While Papadu’s masonry statue was installed on August 18, 2003 marking his 350th birthday, it remains to be seen what happens to the idol of Naga Bhairava.