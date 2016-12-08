NTPC launches campaign on security

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam launched the week-long security awareness programme on Thursday under the theme “Better Security, greater productivity”.

At a programme organised in the administrative block, the NTPC Ramagundam Executive Director D.K. Dubey administered a pledge to the employees, CISF personnel and other office staff.

As part of the awareness campaign they would spread message on security through lectures, conduct essay-writing competitions for NTPC and CISF personnel. There will be poster-making competitions for students and mock drills by the CISF personnel.