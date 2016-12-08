Hyderabad

NTPC launches campaign on security

more-in

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam launched the week-long security awareness programme on Thursday under the theme “Better Security, greater productivity”.

At a programme organised in the administrative block, the NTPC Ramagundam Executive Director D.K. Dubey administered a pledge to the employees, CISF personnel and other office staff.

As part of the awareness campaign they would spread message on security through lectures, conduct essay-writing competitions for NTPC and CISF personnel. There will be poster-making competitions for students and mock drills by the CISF personnel.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
security
power (infrastructure)
electricity production and distribution
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 8:57:02 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/NTPC-launches-campaign-on-security/article16778527.ece

© The Hindu