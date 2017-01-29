NSUI V-P to represent India at UN Youth meet

more-in

A 26-year-old youth from Telangana, Sudheer Bandigari, is representing the country at the United National Youth Assembly Winter 2017, scheduled to be held at New York City between February 1 and 3.

Sudheer, an engineering graduate from the city and also the elected vice-president of the Telangana State National Students’ Union of India, is reportedly the first delegate to be selected for the season, and one among the three delegates from the country.

The 19th session of the conference aims to highlight the interdependence and universality of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by exploring multifaceted global issues such as poverty, education, and sustainable consumption and production. A total of 500 delegates are chosen from across the world.