Hyderabad

NSUI V-P to represent India at UN Youth meet

Telangana NSUI vice-president Sudheer Bandigari   | Photo Credit: Arranged

more-in

A 26-year-old youth from Telangana, Sudheer Bandigari, is representing the country at the United National Youth Assembly Winter 2017, scheduled to be held at New York City between February 1 and 3.

Sudheer, an engineering graduate from the city and also the elected vice-president of the Telangana State National Students’ Union of India, is reportedly the first delegate to be selected for the season, and one among the three delegates from the country.

The 19th session of the conference aims to highlight the interdependence and universality of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by exploring multifaceted global issues such as poverty, education, and sustainable consumption and production. A total of 500 delegates are chosen from across the world.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2017 1:34:53 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/NSUI-V-P-to-represent-India-at-UN-Youth-meet/article17110529.ece

© The Hindu