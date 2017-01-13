NCC cadets spread word on cashless transactions

more-in

KHAMMAM: A two-day awareness camp on ‘cashless transactions’, organised under the aegis of 11 Telangana NCC Battalion, Khammam, concluded at Pandithapuram village in Kamepalli mandal on Thursday.

NCC cadets belonging to SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College, Khammam, conducted a door-to-door campaign in the village highlighting the significance of electronic mode of financial transactions to improve transparency and save time.

Another group of NCC cadets of the same college organised awareness programmes on electronic payment options like swiping of debit/credit cards and using various mobile apps, in the adjoining Kominepalli village.

The awareness camps were held under the supervision of Col. V M Swamy, Commanding Officer 11 Telangana NCC Battalion, Khammam.

Associate NCC Officer Lt. John Milton, Kominepalli sarpanch B Kasturi Bai and others participated in the campaign.