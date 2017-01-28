Mytrah Energy inks MoU with BITS Pilani

more-in

Independent power producer in the renewable energy space Mytrah Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Birla Institute of Technological Sciences (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad campus, for collaborative research and development initiatives.

Product development, research, technical support as well as training and development will be focus areas of the partnership, a Mytrah release on Friday said.

The MoU includes software and hardware development, faculty consultancy projects and fellowship for students working on the joint projects. Collaborative initiatives pertaining to big data analytics, condition monitoring and foundation analysis for wind turbines would also be pursued, the release said.

Director of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, G. Sundar, said industry-institute partnership in projects at different levels is part of the institution’s continuous engagement with the outside world and the MoU with Mytrah Energy is an initiative in this direction.

Mytrah Energy managing director and CEO Vikram Kailas said such collaboration is critical for a technology leap in renewable energy in the country.

The wind industry has accelerated big data usage and India too needs to move swiftly in the same direction for efficient, cost effective and smarter solution offering, he said.