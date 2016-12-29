Municipal building tribunal to be constituted

The Telangana Government will constitute a Municipal Building Tribunal by suitably amending the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, to control unauthorised constructions in the GHMC area in the initial stage and ensure speedy disposal of cases relating to buildings.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (second amendment) Act, 2016 paving way for the constitution of the tribunal to expeditiously dispose of the cases relating to unauthorised constructions.

Need for tribunal

Piloting the Bill, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the act was mandated as unauthorised constructions were seriously affecting the planned development of the city and causing problems to the community at large.

Constitution of the Tribunal was mandated in view of the stay and injunctions being obtained through petitions/suits in courts by the persons concerned restraining the municipal authorities from taking further action on the unauthorised constructions.

In some cases it was observed that the courts were issuing orders even in the absence of notices by the authorities concerned and the petitioners were continuing the unauthorised constructions after obtaining stay.

Complications

Unauthorised buildings were also being sold to third parties which was further complicating the problems and creating more problems for buyers. “There is an urgent need to control unauthorised constructions in the larger interest of the community,” he said.

The Assembly passed bill providing for establishment of a police commissionerate for the metropolitan area of Khammam. Another bill on amendments to the Backward Classes Commission paving the way for appointment of persons reputed for their contribution to the welfare of backward classes as chairman was passed amid objections from the Opposition Congress, BJP and the TDP.

Opposition demand

The Opposition members wanted the Government to ensure that a person with legal background, preferably a retired high court judge, with adequate knowledge about the legal proceedings be appointed as chairman and the commission should be vested with powers of a quasi judicial body to achieve the desired objectives.