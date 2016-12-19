Move to recover gunnies from millers

more-in

The Civil Supplies Corporation had commenced exercise to recover gunny bags which are lying with the rice millers for a long time as it entails saving of Rs. 66 crore.

Civil Supplies Commissioner C.V. Anand focussed his attention on the recovery of gunnies as they were lying stagnant with millers. It was a practice of the Civil Supplies Corporation to provide bags to millers for sending the procured paddy for custom milled rice. It was mandatory for the millers to send back the rice after milling in the same bags, they were, however, keeping the remaining bags with them and this resulted in piling up of the bags.

The Civil Supplies Commissioner held discussions with the millers in this regard and directed the officials concerned to prepare detailed lists of millers from whom the bags were due. The Commissionerate also decided to transport new gunnies from Kolkata by road as it would save huge amount to the corporation besides cutting down the time delay. Adopting this method, the corporation was expected to save Rs. 8 crore at Re. 1 on each bag.

In addition, it was decided to purchase four lakh metric tonne of ‘doddu biyyam’ (coarse variety rice) from rice millers to meet the requirement of the public distribution system. It was accordingly agreed to purchase the rice at Rs. 2,400 a quintal with an understanding that the corporation would bear the cost of two gunnies costing Rs. 106. As this could lead to financial losses to the corporation, discussions were held with millers and they were convinced to utilise gunnies already lying with them under the CMR accounts for delivering the coarse rice and the move had resulted in saving of Rs. 13.27 crore to the corporation.