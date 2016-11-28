More steps sought to check black money

more-in

Telugu Desam Party MLA and State Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central Government to initiate more measures to check corruption at different levels in addition to demonetisation of high value currency notes.

Mr. Krishnaiah conducted a rally in support of the measures initiated by the Central Government for preventing corruption. He lamented that the country’s economy suffered because of the prevalence of corruption and fake notes and inflation grew significantly. The fake notes circulated by the neighbouring countries had been abetting terrorist activities while the lopsided policies of the successive Governments made sure that wealth was concentrated in few hands.

Lower and middle classes which were hit by the developments were unable to afford proper education to their children and the situation had forced them to commit suicides. He criticised the opposition parties for opposing demonetisation and asked them to explain the reasons why they were opposed to the process that was initiated in the larger interests of the country. “There will be problems whenever such measures are taken, but people should bear with them in view of the long term interests of the country,” he said.