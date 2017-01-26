Monkey menace gets worse

No solution in sight: Monkeys found in large numbers on the road from Warangal to Eturunagaram and beyond. | Photo Credit: M_Murali

Troops of monkeys ‘invading’ houses has become commonplace to the extent that there seems to be no respite for the people of five districts that formed the erstwhile Warangal.

The authorities and individuals alike have tried their best to catch as many of them as possible and leave them in faraway forest area, but in vain.

Here, monkeys rule the roost. G. Neelima, a resident of Ramnagar, said she was terrified of monkeys who forced their way into her apartment through the balcony. “I had to spend Rs. 15,000 to erect iron grill only to save myself from monkey invasions,” she said.

If this is how it is in urban areas, the situation is worse in villages. Monkeys destroy agriculture fields and take anything that interests them, including utensils and clothes. An elderly farmer, S. Jagannadha Rao, said they stopped growing vegetables in their backyard as monkeys either damaged the crop or ate everything. “We are unable to put up with the menace. They scare us to death and we even have medicine (an injection) available here for monkey bites,” he said.

These monkeys are found in large numbers on either side of the road from Warangal to Eturunagaram and beyond. They always are waiting to get hold of some eatable and if they find anyone carrying food or transporting it in open trucks, they jump on it or snatch right away from people.

An environment activist, Voore Gurunadha Rao, said the problem was with decreasing forest cover and non-availability of food in the forest.

The fruit-bearing plants such as wood apple, wild berry, wild date, blueberry, tendu and others are not seen anymore. “The forest here is for namesake. There are no trees worth mentioning that are useful to wildlife. As the trees that bore fruit have reduced, the monkeys enter residential areas in search of food,” he explained.

Mr. Rao suggested that the State government air drop seeds of fruit-bearing trees in forest areas in the State to mitigate the problem before the onset of monsoon.