Money exchange fraud: four more held

Another money exchange fraud to the tune of Rs.1.2 crore by K. Sudheer Babu, Superintendent of Post-Offices, Hyderabad division, was unearthed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Karwan post-office on Wednesday . This is the third post-office where Babu exchanged demonetised currency for the new Rs. 2000 notes. Four others involved in the fraud were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

So far, the CBI has booked three cases against Sudheer Babu on November 24, December 3 and 6, for committing the money exchange fraud at Himayathnagar (Rs. 36 lakh), Golconda (Rs. 1.3 crore) and Karwan post-offices (Rs. 1.2 crore). With this, his malfeasance in the crime has touched nearly Rs. 3 crore and officials expect more to be unearthed, said sources.

The four arrested by the CBI have been identified as Shaik Abdul Ghani, G. Ravi Teja, K. Suresh Kumar and G. Srinivas. Of them, Ghani is a resident of the Old City, while the other three work with the postal service. Ghani had given Sudheer Babu Rs. 36 lakh of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes to exchange with the new Rs. 2000 notes, said sources. However, Ghani told officials that Sudheer Babu did not exchange the whole amount and had only given him Rs. 6 lakh in Rs. 2000 notes, having returned Rs. 30 lakh of demonetised currency, revealed sources. Ghani had collected Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes for the exchange from various persons.

In the first case registered on November 24, two other post-office officials named G. Revathi and G. Ravi Teja were also booked. Similarly, in the second and third cases registered on December 3 and 6, other officials named M. Govinda Rao, G. Ravi Teja, K. Suresh Kumar, P. Sampath Kumar and Syed Etheshamuddin were also booked. Searches have been conducted at 11 places including residential and office premises of the accused persons. Incriminating documents, laptops, mobile phones and Rs. 17.02 lakh cash in Rs. 2000 currency notes were seized, said a press release from the CBI on Wednesday.

Absconding

Sudheer Babu is absconding since last week, said a source. He was reportedly given Rs. 48 crore in Rs. 2000 notes denomination from the Postal Department for disbursal to the public between November 9 and 19. To divert the new Rs. 2000 notes, Sudheer began sending huge amounts to small post-offices. In fact, employees from some branches even told him that they did not need such huge amounts. Sudheer decided how much cash was to be given to each post-office. While most got Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh, some received huge amounts. In some cases he showed that the money was distributed without actually doing so. To avoid suspicion, he told the employees that the demonetised cash was being exchanged on orders from the head office, informed sources.

Sudheer Babu committed the fraud for a commission of 20 to 25 per cent, and is believed to have kept about Rs. 60 lakh with himself. However, only Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh in new notes have been retrieved so far.

In the latest fraud detected at the Karwan post office, the CBI received a complaint from A. Seshagiri Rao, Assistant Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, alleging that Sudheer had conspired with others to exchange Rs.1.2 crore from the post-office. Sources also said that the CBI is working with the Vigilance wing of the Postal Service Department to detect more such frauds.