Mohan Kanda’s book released

The story-telling traits of an eminent civil servant, Mohan Kanda, who retired as the Chief Secretary of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were recalled by speakers who showered him with praise.

The occasion was the launch of Mr. Mohan Kanda’s book - Trekking over pebbles - Life through a Hyderabad’s Looking Glass- by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chairman of the Court of Governors, Administrative Staff College of India, K. Padmanabhaiah. Releasing the 216-page book that has 16 chapters, his batch-mate from 1968, Mr. Narasimhan said the book brought out oh-so-many sides of the writer that would not have been seen by people in their association with him.

A man of sterling character, a clean man full of wit and eloquence, was how Mr. Narasimhan described Mr. Mohan Kanda, adding that all through his career, he never bent to wrong things. His clarity of thought was something all bureaucrats needed to emulate, he said and added every bureaucrat should read the book that contained enough about how they should conduct themselves in testing times and situations. Mr. Mohan Kanda gratefully acknowledged the compliments showered on him by different speakers and those who had helped him in the endeavour of bringing out the book. Taking off on a tangent he stressed the need for political leaders and policy makers to keep public interest in mind.

He took the example of how generators were installed in the basements of hospitals and said that these would be the first to be submerged and leave buildings out of power, leading to deaths of patients in Intensive Care Units. He spoke of how the Centre had sent out a draft of Flood Plain Zoning Regulations way back in the year 1975 and how only Rajasthan and Manipur had implemented it.

“Think big and big things will happen,” was what Mr. Mohan Kanda had to say to the gathering. He went on to thank his batch-mate Mr. Narasimhan and particularly of how the First Citizen of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recalled his service as a police officer in Ongole, where he himself was Collector and District Magistrate.