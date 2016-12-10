Miracles still happen

more-in

HYDERABAD: It was a miraculous escape from the jaws of death for the six-year-old Deepak and his mother Rekha. At least that is what the police, rescuers and residents of Nanakramguda felt about them on Friday as they were brought out safely.

Deepak along with his mother survived even though they were buried under the debris of six-floor building for nearly nine long hours.

Admitted in a private hospital, they are recovering from the shock of their lives. While the building collapsed around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel heard the boy’s cries around 3 a.m. even as the heavy machines were removing debris.

“It was clear that a kid was alive. We rushed in the direction of the cries but it was heaps of rubble all around,” recalled NDRF Deputy Commandant Kuldeep. His team members drilled a hole on a concrete block and inserted the Victim Locating Camera (VLC).

With a camera attached to one end of VLC’s long rod, they could see images of the boy crying with his mother lying unconscious. The rescuers realised the boy’s father Shiva was dead. Slowly, they started excavating the mounds of debris, dug the soil and could reach inside.

The boy and his mother survived as the concrete slabs above landed on the staircase and the corner of their room. “As we ploughed into rubble, the boy began crying loudly scared of the thud sounds. Even rescuers had tears in their eyes but had no option,” Gachchibowli Inspector Ramesh explained.

Finally, the boy was brought out safely. It took another 30 minutes for them to shift the boy’s mother Rekha. Only after speaking with Rekha, they realised there were as many as 13 persons inside the building and how many were in each room.

“On seeing huge mounds of rubble and massive broken concrete blocks with twisted steel rods, we thought it was impossible to survive for anyone underneath it,” a neighbour T. Parmesh Singh said.

For him and other residents of the locality, Depak and Rekha were ‘Mrutyunjayas’ (winners of death).