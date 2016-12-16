Minor emerges suspect in mother’s murder

more-in

A 17-year-old boy emerged prime suspect in the murder of his mother Bibi Hazra, whose body was found in their house at Punjagutta in the early hours of Friday.

The minor, however, denied his role in his mother’s murder by giving conflicting versions. Going by the blood stains on his shirt and his presence close to the victim’s body, the needle of suspicion pointed to him.

“The teenager, who slips into bouts of frenzy now and then, is giving contradictory statements and denied his role in the killing,” the investigators said. The boy was second of the three siblings of Syed Saiban, tyre repairer, and Bibi Hazra, 40, housewife.

The couple, along with daughter Arshiya, 19, the boy and youngest son Akram, 12, live in a two-room portion in MS Maktha off Raj Bhavan road in Punjagutta. Saiban’s younger brother Mohsin too resided in the same house.

One of the two rooms in the house was used mainly for prayers. The family referred to it as ‘chilla’. The boy in question used to go into the room and offer prayers whenever he slipped into bouts of delirium, the investigators said after speaking with the neighbours and Saiban.

On Thursday night, all the family members went to bed as usual. Around 3.30 a.m., the boy woke up his father and others from sleep stating that ‘mother is lying dead’. “When Saiban went into the second room, he saw his wife lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit,” the police said.

Punjagutta Inspector S. Mohan Kumar and ACP Venkateshwarlu rushed to the spot and released sniffer dogs for scent. CLUES team experts gathered material evidence.

But no sharp-edged weapon, which was believed to have been used to slit the victim’s throat, was found in the vicinity of the house. Investigators spoke to the boy who gave different versions.

Initially, he told his father that he hurled a stapler at his mother which resulted in a small injury to her. The teenager also maintained that he wasn’t aware who killed his mother.

A case of murder was registered.