Minister wants SCR to improve its freight business

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain visited the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR) here on Tuesday and reviewed the performance of the zone.

Interacting with the railway officials, Mr. Gohain suggested that the SCR make all efforts to better its freight business since it was transporting a host of goods unlike several other zones. He told the officials to utilise the schemes for encouraging the freight traffic and also to attract freight customers to the Railways.

Appreciating the safety track record of the SCR the Minister also complimented the anti-littering measures implemented in the zone, which he said was instrumental in the clean upkeep of railway stations. He analysed the status of ongoing railway projects and sought to know the plans for their early completion.

Issues involving passenger traffic, employees’ welfare and others were also reviewed at the meeting attended by Additional General Manager A.K. Gupta and other officials. Representatives of recognised railway unions/associations also interacted with the minister.

Later, the Union Minister visited the Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Technology (IRISET) at Tarnaka. The faculty members briefed him about various technology modules and state-of-the-art infrastructure available at the institute.