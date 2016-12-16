Military engineers develop hi-tech combat gear

A motor bike which doesn’t start without a fingerprint authentication, a colour detecting robot that can replace human labour — these are no longer artefacts in a science fiction film. The graduating batch of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) developed these and more in their labs.

Displayed in the auditorium of MCEME were six student projects that were not just cost effective but also efficient. Once found suitable for combat, the model would be used by the country’s military establishments.

Explaining a modified Yamaha bike that has four levels of security screenings, three graduating students — Major S. Kiran, Major Ashish Sidhawat, and Major Chandrasekhar Sharma — said, “The finger print module is connected with a macro controller and the bike will not start unless authenticated by the user’s or owner’s print. The bike can also be tracked using GPS. There is a SIM card attached to the bike and it can be turned on and off from any remote location.”

The model was also selected for a national science fare, said Maj. Kiran, who hails from Visakhapatnam. The overall cost of gearing up the bike was a mere Rs. 54,000.

If military establishments develop the safety gear in bulk, costs would go down further, the graduates added.

Another group, Lt. Ankit Dagur, Lt. Laveesh Chauhan, Lt. Madhur Malik and Lt. Lokesh Kumar, who developed a robot that can detect colour and change movements based on the colours that it encounters, said the model could help reduce human casualties in hazardous situations. “Once a robotic arm gets attached to the model, it can move hazardous material and stack them based on common colours on the labels. This will prevent harm to human beings,” said Lt. Dagur.

The robot could be used to handle nuclear material, the developers said.

Other projects on display included a voice-based noticeboard with a voice-to-text converter which could be used for instructing students in military classes. The board displays text which is spoken into a microphone using the Global System for Mobile (GSM) module. The project was developed by Lt. Bakuni, Lt. Shubam Patnaik, Lt. Ajay Semwal, and Lt. Saurabh Pandey.

The cost of most projects ranged between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 90,000. Most models developed by the graduates of MCEME are later tried and tested in the country’s defence laboratories. “We have applied for patent and are awaiting results,” said Maj. Kiran, who was one among those who developed the four level safety key.

MCEME trains students in both B.Tech and M.Tech degrees.