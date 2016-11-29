Memorial for veteran Communist inaugurated

more-in

CPI (ML-New Democracy) State secretary D V Krishna on Sunday inaugurated the memorial built in honour of veteran Communist leader and former State secretary of the party Rayala Subash Chandra Bose (Ravanna) at Pindiprolu village in Tirumalayapalem mandal.

Rambaimma, mother of late Ravanna, unveiled the statue of her son in the presence of a host of senior leaders of the CPI (ML-ND) and its frontal organisations in the village on Sunday afternoon.

A huge rally was taken out in the village prior to the inauguration of the memorial.

Addressing a meeting held on the occasion, speakers described Ravanna as a doyen of Communist Movement in the country and the State and said he relentlessly fought for the cause of marginalised sections till his last breath.

IFTU national president Aparna, CPI (ML-ND) State leaders P Ranga Rao and Venkata Ramaiah, party Andhra Pradesh committee secretary G Divakar, and others recalled their association with the late Communist leader and paid rich tributes to him.