Meat sample picked up from hotel after rumours of dog meat

Officials of the GHMC picked up meat and biryani samples at Shah Ghouse restaurant in Gachibowli after rumours about meat adulteration surfaced on the social media. “There is no truth to the rumours. We are butchers and trade in meat besides owning these restaurants. Why should we mix meat of any other animal?” said Muhammad Rabbani, co-owner of the restaurant.

Trouble began on Monday afternoon with images of slaughtered dogs and heaped meat spreading on the social media creating incredulity and revulsion. On Tuesday, as rumours spread more, GHMC officials stepped in. “We have picked up samples and are sending them to State Food Laboratory, Nacharam and the report will be out in a week. I think these rumours have been spread due to business rivalry and these things keep happening from time to time,” said P. Murthy Raju, Food Safety Officer, GHMC, West Zone and South Zone.

GHMC officials served notice on the restaurant for not using meat procured from certified slaughter houses at Chengicherla and Pedda Amberpet. “If they had followed protocol and procured meat from where they were supposed to get, they wouldn’t have had to face this problem,” said an official, who collected samples of both raw as well as cooked meat. All the three branches of the restaurant were inspected on Tuesday. “We do routine inspections but due to rumours, we had to do this special inspection,” said GHMC West Zone official.