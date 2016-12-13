Materials policy for defence applications mooted

more-in

India’s materials policy will determine production and storage of important materials including essentials for defence and space applications, said scientific advisor to Defence Minister G. Sateesh Reddy on Tuesday.

Dr. Reddy was speaking on the sidelines of International Conference on Ceramics, Glass and Refractories - Emerging Innovations, inaugurated on Tuesday. The three-day conference is being held at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology. Dr. Reddy said a lot needs to be done in materials research for the benefit of the country in sophisticated sectors of science.

“The draft of the policy will be given to the ministry in a month or two. We will also make an inventory of natural resources that will help addressing problems pertaining to extraction or production,” Dr. Reddy said. He added that the Ministry of Defence has changed its tenders to favour Indian ceramics suppliers. “Defence sectors use these materials which are imported. This has to be changed,” he said.

The conference is being organised by Indian Ceramics Societies, Hyderabad and Vizag chapters. Over 500 delegates, including foreign researchers and 30 exhibitors, are participating in the conference. G. Padmanabham, Director, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, and K. Muraleedharan, Director, Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute and Amit Kumar, President Indian ceramic society were also present during the inaugural.