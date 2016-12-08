Maoist surrenders to Bhadrachalam police

A farewell to arms: Deputy commander of CPI (Maoist) Savithri Dalam Uyka Dulaiah alias Joga, operating in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, after surrendering to Bhadrachalam DSP Ashok Kumar in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRENGEMENT

more-in

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM: A senior Maoist cadre of the rank of deputy commander of the CPI (Maoist)’s armed squad operating in the restive Sukma district of the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Bhadrachalam in-charge DSP Ashok Kumar in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

Dulaiah alias Joga, 24, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, gave himself up to the Bhadrachalam police due to ‘ill-health’.

He originally hails from Nalabelli village in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadrachalam division, the police said.

He was reported to be involved in six major offences, including the murder of Greyhounds Reserve Inspector Prasad, who was allegedly killed by the rebels in retaliation to the Puvarthi encounter in Sukma district of the neighbouring State in 2013.